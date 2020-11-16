Big Mama’s Egg Pie
This recipe comes from author, Jocelyn Adams of Grandbaby Cakes.
Recipe Summary
For Jocelyn Delk Adams, author of the cookbook and blog Grandbaby Cakes, Christmas tastes like Big Mama’s Egg Pie. “Egg pie has become my Big Mama’s legacy, with each slice representing a small piece of who she was, and I will continue to serve it to honor her for years to come,” Adams writes. Adams loves Egg Pie for its simplicity—only requiring standard pantry ingredients, this pie comes together like magic. Milk, butter, sugar, and eggs form the base of the custard, which is then lightly flavored with vanilla and nutmeg (freshly-ground, if possible). The flavors are reminiscent of eggnog, rendering this a lovely Christmas dessert.
Freezing the pie crust before baking helps it keep its shape in the oven. Custard pies can easily overcook, so our Test Kitchen recommends setting an alarm for 5-10 minutes before the desired bake time to check on the custard. Slice and serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a glass of bourbon. A bite of Big Mama’s Egg Pie just feels like home.