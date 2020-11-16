For Jocelyn Delk Adams, author of the cookbook and blog Grandbaby Cakes, Christmas tastes like Big Mama’s Egg Pie. “Egg pie has become my Big Mama’s legacy, with each slice representing a small piece of who she was, and I will continue to serve it to honor her for years to come,” Adams writes. Adams loves Egg Pie for its simplicity—only requiring standard pantry ingredients, this pie comes together like magic. Milk, butter, sugar, and eggs form the base of the custard, which is then lightly flavored with vanilla and nutmeg (freshly-ground, if possible). The flavors are reminiscent of eggnog, rendering this a lovely Christmas dessert.