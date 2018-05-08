Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

Grilling the potatoes in an easy-to-fold aluminum foil packet adds a subtle note of smoky flavor–plus it makes cleanup a breeze.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

prep:
30 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
  • Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Place potatoes in a single layer in center of a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bring up foil sides over potatoes; double fold top and side edges to seal, making 1 large packet.

  • Grill potatoes, in foil packet, covered with grill lid, 15 minutes on each side. Remove packet from grill. Carefully open packet, using tongs, and let potatoes cool 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together mayonnaise and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; add potatoes, tossing gently to coat. Stir in onion, blue cheese, and bacon.

  • *Balsamic vinegar may be substituted but will darken the color of the dressing.

