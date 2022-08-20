Big-Batch Lime Lager Shandy

This refreshing beer cocktail goes perfectly with a batch of sizzling hot crispy onion rings.

By Ivy Odom

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Popular in England and Germany, the fizzy, citrusy combination of citrus and beer known as a shandy is a flavor sensation that Southerners can definitely get behind!

This easy version combines a light, crisp Mexican lager and store-bought limeade for a nearly effortless crowd-pleasing cocktail. To make it, simply pull out your favorite iced tea pitcher, stir together the beer and tart limeade, and stash it in the refrigerator to get nice and cold before your guests arrive.

Light, fizzing, and refreshing, it's the party drink for your next backyard barbecue. Serve with Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together beer and limeade in a gallon-size pitcher. Serve with lime slices.

