Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Feed your family pancakes without all the flipping.
We all know the first pancake is always a dud. But with big batch pancakes, not only does every pancake turn out, but you don't have to be glued to the stovetop to make them either.
After preparing the pancake batter in this big-batch pancakes recipe, it's poured into a baking dish, cooked for a few minutes, and then topped with sliced Honeycrisp apples before returning to the oven.
Although these pancakes are super easy to make, it's important to add the apples after the batter has a chance to partially set in the oven. This way they stay on top of the pancakes and caramelize instead of sinking to the bottom of the dish.
We use Honeycrisp apples for this recipe because they are crisp, juicy, and sweet-tart, (they're preferred by our Test Kitchen for most recipes, actually.) When cooked, these apples also remain semi-firm, making them the ideal topping for these pancakes (their skin even retains its rosy color). They're also great for creating a flavorful pie filling that won't cook down too much. If you can't find Honeycrisp apples at the store, you can use Ambrosia or Pink Lady apples instead.