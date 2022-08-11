Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

Feed your family pancakes without all the flipping.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

We all know the first pancake is always a dud. But with big batch pancakes, not only does every pancake turn out, but you don't have to be glued to the stovetop to make them either.

After preparing the pancake batter in this big-batch pancakes recipe, it's poured into a baking dish, cooked for a few minutes, and then topped with sliced Honeycrisp apples before returning to the oven.

Although these pancakes are super easy to make, it's important to add the apples after the batter has a chance to partially set in the oven. This way they stay on top of the pancakes and caramelize instead of sinking to the bottom of the dish.

We use Honeycrisp apples for this recipe because they are crisp, juicy, and sweet-tart, (they're preferred by our Test Kitchen for most recipes, actually.)  When cooked, these apples also remain semi-firm, making them the ideal topping for these pancakes (their skin even retains its rosy color). They're also great for creating a flavorful pie filling that won't cook down too much. If you can't find Honeycrisp apples at the store, you can use Ambrosia or Pink Lady apples instead. 

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. 

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and 1/4 cup of the sugar in a large bowl. Create a well in center of dry ingredients; whisk in milk, sour cream, melted butter, vanilla, and eggs just until combined. Pour into prepared pan. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until puffed, about 6 minutes. Stir together apple slices and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a medium bowl. Top pancake evenly with apple mixture, and continue baking until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving. Slice and serve with maple syrup and butter. 

