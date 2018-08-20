Bev's Famous Meatloaf
The easy—and famous—homestyle meatloaf will save your weeknight.
This homestyle meatloaf recipe features both ground beef and ground pork sausage, green bell pepper and onion, and a sweet tomato topping. Serve with mashed potatoes and green peas to round out the meal. This recipe comes from country music star Miranda Lambert's mama. "My mom and I have cooked together as far back as she could bring a stool to the kitchen counter, and her meatloaf has always been my favorite recipe," she says.