Bev's Famous Meatloaf

The easy—and famous—homestyle meatloaf will save your weeknight.

By Southern Living

total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
This homestyle meatloaf recipe features both ground beef and ground pork sausage, green bell pepper and onion, and a sweet tomato topping. Serve with mashed potatoes and green peas to round out the meal. This recipe comes from country music star Miranda Lambert's mama. "My mom and I have cooked together as far back as she could bring a stool to the kitchen counter, and her meatloaf has always been my favorite recipe," she says.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine first 8 ingredients and ¼ cup brown sugar in a medium bowl just until blended. Place mixture in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish, and shape mixture into a 10- x 5-inch loaf.

  • Bake at 350°F for 1 hour. Remove from oven, and drain. Stir together ketchup and remaining ¼ cup brown sugar; pour over meatloaf. Bake 15 more minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160°F. Remove from oven; let stand 20 minutes. Remove from baking dish before slicing.

