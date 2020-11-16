I Tried More New Recipes in 2020 Than My Entire Life—These 15 Southern Living Recipes Were Truly Spectacular

For someone whose early kitchen prowess was once limited to the easiest and breeziest of recipes, with cereal and the occasional box of macaroni and cheese always on the menu, I’ve finally reached a point when making new things actually excites me. Trust me, my college-aged self would be shook. Slowly and surely, I’ve reduced the number of calls and texts fired off to my mother inquiring on the correct way to cook rice or how to make her sour cream biscuits. Now I just call her to gossip, and she’s thrilled.

So, 2020 has been nothing less than a doozy. Faced with spending so much more time at home and on visits to my hometown in Georgia, I figured why not get cooking? I wanted to choose recipes that I’d always admired but never made the time for, from tons of scrumptious desserts I’d once found too intimidating to comfy weekday dishes that jazzed up my everyday routine working from home—snagging tips from SL’s “What’s Cooking” Facebook group along the way. I hopped on the banana bread trend, found a new breakfast favorite, and fell in love with a batch of coconut-cheesecake bars. This year was a doozy, alright, but at least it was a delicious one.

Here are 15 incredibly spectacular Southern Living recipes that brought joy and fun times to myself and my family this year.