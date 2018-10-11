Best Pecan Pie Recipe

I am currently in the process of baking this pie. My mom used to make a pecan pie every year during the holidays. She put the pecans in the blender and they were practically dust.

Here are the changes I have made so far:

Blended the pecans before mixing, so they were smaller. I also ground up extra pecans and put them on the top of the pie.

I am a little concerned that I may have messed the pie up by putting the extra pecans on top 😬 I hope it doesn't turn out weird