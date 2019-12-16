Our Favorite Instant Pot Recipes of All Time

Over the years, we’ve learned plenty of Instant Pot hacks, confirming our suspicions that Instant Pots are much more versatile than one may expect. The Instant Pot has become integral in whipping up a variety of our favorite recipes, from quick sautés to slow stews. The major take-away? Instant Pot cooking is quick, easy, and will convince your guests that you’ve got some serious kitchen chops. This popular pressure cooker is an ideal device for novice cooks who are just entering dinner party territory or busy parents looking to make a praise-worthy dinner in a matter of minutes. Most of these recipes will be ready in under an hour thanks to this trusty kitchen tool.

We’ve collected a few of our favorite Instant Pot recipes that’ll help you enhance your Instant Pot skills. From Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup that tastes just as good as Nana’s to a stunning Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin worthy of a prime spot on the dinner party spread, these recipes will carry you from weeknights to special occasions with ease. These no-fuss recipes result in such delicious, multi-faceted dishes, they’ll even convince Mama to hop on the bandwagon and add this new appliance to her Christmas wish-list. Once you’re done cooking, be sure you know the best way to clean your Instant Pot.