Our Favorite Instant Pot Recipes of All Time

By Zoe Denenberg
December 16, 2019
Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Over the years, we’ve learned plenty of Instant Pot hacks, confirming our suspicions that Instant Pots are much more versatile than one may expect. The Instant Pot has become integral in whipping up a variety of our favorite recipes, from quick sautés to slow stews. The major take-away? Instant Pot cooking is quick, easy, and will convince your guests that you’ve got some serious kitchen chops. This popular pressure cooker is an ideal device for novice cooks who are just entering dinner party territory or busy parents looking to make a praise-worthy dinner in a matter of minutes. Most of these recipes will be ready in under an hour thanks to this trusty kitchen tool.

We’ve collected a few of our favorite Instant Pot recipes that’ll help you enhance your Instant Pot skills. From Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup that tastes just as good as Nana’s to a stunning Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin worthy of a prime spot on the dinner party spread, these recipes will carry you from weeknights to special occasions with ease. These no-fuss recipes result in such delicious, multi-faceted dishes, they’ll even convince Mama to hop on the bandwagon and add this new appliance to her Christmas wish-list. Once you’re done cooking, be sure you know the best way to clean your Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Chicken Thighs

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Thighs

Take one-pan cooking to a new level with this Instant Pot Chicken Thighs recipe. Succulent chicken thighs and a quick, bright sauce come together in a snap—all in your Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Ribs

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis; Food Stylist: Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs

Looking for fall-off-the-bone, rich, and tender baby back ribs? Look no further than this simple Instant Pot recipe.

Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Once you’ve tried out this recipe, you’ll be whipping up a batch of this soulful Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup every week.

Instant Pot Meatloaf

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Meatloaf

Southerners know it’s best not to mess with Mama’s meatloaf, but we have to say, this recipe provides an exception to that rule. It doesn’t get much easier than this.

Instant Pot Crack Chicken

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Crack Chicken

Bring new life to boneless, skinless chicken breasts with this simple, extra-Southern recipe. Serve this addictive Crack Chicken on toasted hot dog buns or, for a healthier twist, package it in lettuce cups.

Instant Pot Mississippi Roast

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Roast

The secret ingredient to this flavor-packed roast? Ranch seasoning. This supremely elegant Mississippi Roast will impress all your dinner party guests, and the leftovers will be just as good for dinner tomorrow night.

Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup

Talk about instant comfort. This hearty Beef and Barley Soup will be a new fall dinnertime staple.

Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

We’ve found the hands-down best (and also easiest) technique to make hard boiled eggs. Hint hint: It involves a bit of help from your Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings

An extra-comforting meal for cold winter nights, this Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings comes together in just 40 minutes.

Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin

This bright, citrusy pork tenderloin will impress all the neighbors at your next dinner party. It’s fancy enough to serve at a holiday feast—but nobody will suspect just how simple this recipe actually is.

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

Packed full of hearty veggies and fresh herbs, this vegetable soup will be a new family favorite.

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

INSTANT POT®

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Dessert in your Instant Pot? A stunning Double Chocolate Cheesecake, no less? Sign us up.

Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Looking for something simple, but homemade to serve for gameday? These Instant Pot Chicken Wings will be crowd favorites.

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup

Rich, creamy, and supremely satisfying, this Instant Pot Potato Soup exudes comfort. Garnish with all your favorite Baked Potato toppings.

Instant Pot Meatballs

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Meatballs

Cocktail meatballs are a staple in all of our party spreads, and thanks to the Instant Pot, they just got a whole lot easier.

Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Set yourself up for success and cook up this fresh, healthy soup for dinner. Rumor has it that black-eyed peas and greens bring luck and prosperity.

Pressure-Cooker Beef-and-Bean Chili

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pressure-Cooker Beef-and-Bean Chili

We’ve tried our fair share of chilis, but this beef-and-bean number may just take the cake. Plus, it’ll be ready in just under an hour.

Instant Pot Lemon Chicken

Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Chicken

This bright, healthy supper is easy enough for a weeknight but pretty enough for when Mama comes over for dinner.

Instant Pot Potato Salad

Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Salad

We upgraded this classic Southern side dish with the ease of your Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Egg Bites

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Bites

This low-carb breakfast is perfect to make ahead for the week to grab-and-go on your way to work.

Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Sweet summer corn can be enjoyed countless ways, and this quick-fix recipe is our new favorite.

Instant Pot Fried Chicken

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Fried Chicken

This new way to make fried chicken is actually gluten-free and lighter than the old-school version.

Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs

Even though the Instant Pot speeds up the actual cooking time for these country-style ribs, be sure to season them the night before for the best flavor.

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Southern Living

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

This dinnertime favorite has tons of flavor, and crispy tortilla strips on top add just the right amount of texture.

Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

With the help of your Instant Pot, anyone can cook up this classic, Louisiana Creole dish.

Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

This hearty dish is absolutely decadent when you’re craving pasta.

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs

The Instant Pot makes getting perfectly jammy, soft-boiled eggs easy.

Instant Pot Rabbit Stew

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Rabbit Stew

Our Test Kitchen professionals couldn’t stop raving about how tender the rabbit in this stew comes out from the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Jambalaya

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya

This signature Southern dish has never been easier thanks to the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

This tender, juicy chicken features a homemade barbecue sauce that kids and adults will love.

