Our Favorite Instant Pot Recipes of All Time
Over the years, we’ve learned plenty of Instant Pot hacks, confirming our suspicions that Instant Pots are much more versatile than one may expect. The Instant Pot has become integral in whipping up a variety of our favorite recipes, from quick sautés to slow stews. The major take-away? Instant Pot cooking is quick, easy, and will convince your guests that you’ve got some serious kitchen chops. This popular pressure cooker is an ideal device for novice cooks who are just entering dinner party territory or busy parents looking to make a praise-worthy dinner in a matter of minutes. Most of these recipes will be ready in under an hour thanks to this trusty kitchen tool.
We’ve collected a few of our favorite Instant Pot recipes that’ll help you enhance your Instant Pot skills. From Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup that tastes just as good as Nana’s to a stunning Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin worthy of a prime spot on the dinner party spread, these recipes will carry you from weeknights to special occasions with ease. These no-fuss recipes result in such delicious, multi-faceted dishes, they’ll even convince Mama to hop on the bandwagon and add this new appliance to her Christmas wish-list. Once you’re done cooking, be sure you know the best way to clean your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Take one-pan cooking to a new level with this Instant Pot Chicken Thighs recipe. Succulent chicken thighs and a quick, bright sauce come together in a snap—all in your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Ribs
Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs
Looking for fall-off-the-bone, rich, and tender baby back ribs? Look no further than this simple Instant Pot recipe.
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Once you’ve tried out this recipe, you’ll be whipping up a batch of this soulful Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup every week.
Instant Pot Meatloaf
Recipe: Instant Pot Meatloaf
Southerners know it’s best not to mess with Mama’s meatloaf, but we have to say, this recipe provides an exception to that rule. It doesn’t get much easier than this.
Instant Pot Crack Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Crack Chicken
Bring new life to boneless, skinless chicken breasts with this simple, extra-Southern recipe. Serve this addictive Crack Chicken on toasted hot dog buns or, for a healthier twist, package it in lettuce cups.
Instant Pot Mississippi Roast
Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Roast
The secret ingredient to this flavor-packed roast? Ranch seasoning. This supremely elegant Mississippi Roast will impress all your dinner party guests, and the leftovers will be just as good for dinner tomorrow night.
Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
Talk about instant comfort. This hearty Beef and Barley Soup will be a new fall dinnertime staple.
Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
We’ve found the hands-down best (and also easiest) technique to make hard boiled eggs. Hint hint: It involves a bit of help from your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
An extra-comforting meal for cold winter nights, this Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings comes together in just 40 minutes.
Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
This bright, citrusy pork tenderloin will impress all the neighbors at your next dinner party. It’s fancy enough to serve at a holiday feast—but nobody will suspect just how simple this recipe actually is.
Instant Pot Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Vegetable Soup
Packed full of hearty veggies and fresh herbs, this vegetable soup will be a new family favorite.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Dessert in your Instant Pot? A stunning Double Chocolate Cheesecake, no less? Sign us up.
Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Looking for something simple, but homemade to serve for gameday? These Instant Pot Chicken Wings will be crowd favorites.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup
Rich, creamy, and supremely satisfying, this Instant Pot Potato Soup exudes comfort. Garnish with all your favorite Baked Potato toppings.
Instant Pot Meatballs
Recipe: Instant Pot Meatballs
Cocktail meatballs are a staple in all of our party spreads, and thanks to the Instant Pot, they just got a whole lot easier.
Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Set yourself up for success and cook up this fresh, healthy soup for dinner. Rumor has it that black-eyed peas and greens bring luck and prosperity.
Pressure-Cooker Beef-and-Bean Chili
Recipe: Pressure-Cooker Beef-and-Bean Chili
We’ve tried our fair share of chilis, but this beef-and-bean number may just take the cake. Plus, it’ll be ready in just under an hour.
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
This bright, healthy supper is easy enough for a weeknight but pretty enough for when Mama comes over for dinner.
Instant Pot Potato Salad
Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Salad
We upgraded this classic Southern side dish with the ease of your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Bites
This low-carb breakfast is perfect to make ahead for the week to grab-and-go on your way to work.
Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
Recipe: Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
Sweet summer corn can be enjoyed countless ways, and this quick-fix recipe is our new favorite.
Instant Pot Fried Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot Fried Chicken
This new way to make fried chicken is actually gluten-free and lighter than the old-school version.
Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs
Recipe: Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs
Even though the Instant Pot speeds up the actual cooking time for these country-style ribs, be sure to season them the night before for the best flavor.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
This dinnertime favorite has tons of flavor, and crispy tortilla strips on top add just the right amount of texture.
Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
With the help of your Instant Pot, anyone can cook up this classic, Louisiana Creole dish.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
This hearty dish is absolutely decadent when you’re craving pasta.
Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
The Instant Pot makes getting perfectly jammy, soft-boiled eggs easy.
Instant Pot Rabbit Stew
Recipe: Instant Pot Rabbit Stew
Our Test Kitchen professionals couldn’t stop raving about how tender the rabbit in this stew comes out from the Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Jambalaya
Recipe: Instant Pot Jambalaya
This signature Southern dish has never been easier thanks to the Instant Pot.
Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
This tender, juicy chicken features a homemade barbecue sauce that kids and adults will love.