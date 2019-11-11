Herb-Crusted Prime Rib Recipe

Bored with the usual (but delicious) roast chickens and glazed hams for Christmas dinner? This year, choose a juicy and succulent piece of beef to feed your guests. Add a touch of rustic elegance to your presentation of this prime rib for your holiday dinner. Instead of arranging a garland of herbs around the platter, garnish the sliced roast with a few loose "bouquets" of herbs, such as rosemary, lavender, or thyme, inspired by the herbes de Provence used in the aromatic blend. Rub you're roast the night before, which allows the spices, salt, pepper to absorb into the roast itself, seasoning it throughout. Always let your roast chill uncovered. This air-drying time primes up the exterior for getting very evenly browned and charred in the oven. Temperature is KEY. Starting your roast HIGH and finishing LOW is the way to successfully roast this quality cut of meat.

By Robby Melvin

active:
30 mins
chill:
12 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub rib roast evenly with oil. Stir together herbes de Provence, 4 teaspoons of the salt, and 2 teaspoons of the pepper in a small bowl. Spread mixture evenly over roast. Chill, uncovered, at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Let roast stand at room temperature 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F with rack in lowest position.

  • Lightly coat a wire rack with cooking spray; set inside a roasting pan. Place roast, bone side down, on prepared rack. Bake in preheated oven on lowest oven rack 45 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (do not remove roast from oven). Continue baking until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of roast registers 120°F to 130°F for medium-rare (about 1 hour, 30 minutes) or 130°F to 135°F for medium (about 1 hour, 45 minutes). Remove from oven; let rest 30 minutes. Transfer roast to a serving platter, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Discard drippings from pan, reserving any browned bits in pan.

  • Place roasting pan on stove-top over 1 burner. Add butter to pan, and melt over medium-high, stirring occasionally and moving pan as needed to prevent hot spots. Add shallots. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in wine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is mostly reduced, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in mustard. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and reduces to 1 1/2 cups, about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pour sauce into a serving bowl or gravy boat. Garnish roast with herb sprigs, and serve with sauce.

