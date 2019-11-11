Herb-Crusted Prime Rib Recipe
Bored with the usual (but delicious) roast chickens and glazed hams for Christmas dinner? This year, choose a juicy and succulent piece of beef to feed your guests. Add a touch of rustic elegance to your presentation of this prime rib for your holiday dinner. Instead of arranging a garland of herbs around the platter, garnish the sliced roast with a few loose "bouquets" of herbs, such as rosemary, lavender, or thyme, inspired by the herbes de Provence used in the aromatic blend. Rub you're roast the night before, which allows the spices, salt, pepper to absorb into the roast itself, seasoning it throughout. Always let your roast chill uncovered. This air-drying time primes up the exterior for getting very evenly browned and charred in the oven. Temperature is KEY. Starting your roast HIGH and finishing LOW is the way to successfully roast this quality cut of meat.