Best Ham Glaze Recipe

The best glaze for your holiday ham is actually a sauce that most likely originated in Germany but is most associated with England. Cumberland Sauce, one of our best ham glaze recipes, is a popular British condiment that's delicious on most meats, but especially non-white meats like ham, lamb, venison, or any other game meat.Although it can be served as a sauce that accompanies the main dish, we love to use Cumberland sauce as a ham glaze instead. Cumberland Sauces are always port wine-based and contain red currant jelly. Many, including ours, have orange rind on the ingredient list for a bit of citrusy brightness. This is a wonderful glaze because it has the most well-rounded flavor. While many others can lean too sweet, this sauce gets just the right balance of zest and sweetness. Whether you enjoy a ham on Easter, Christmas, or even Thanksgiving, this glaze will undoubtedly impress guests. The best part about this recipe is that it's so easy to make. With just one pot and a few minutes, you boil together this rich, tangy sauce that's going to become a new holiday tradition at your home. You can store the sauce in the refrigerator for up to one month, so you can use it on any leftover ham or to accompany family dinners after the holiday.