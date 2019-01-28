Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

In the South, we know that mac and cheese is worthy of the Thanksgiving table just like every other creamy casserole and hearty carb-packed dish—especially this best-ever version—because down here, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt. We get excited to see it at the holiday dinner, it fits in seamlessly wherever it goes, and it never ceases to give some true Southern flair. Our Test Kitchen's secret to an incredible macaroni and cheese is cubes of Cheddar cheese that melt as the pasta bakes, creating pockets of gooey goodness in every bite. The dish can be made through Step 2 up to one day in advance; cover and refrigerate. Bring the dish to room temperature (about 30 minutes) before proceeding with Step 3. We're all for a make-ahead Thanksgiving recipe! It's time to pull together your Thanksgiving dinner menu and you can't leave this recipe off.