Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing Recipe
Travel editor Valerie Luesse shares her Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing recipe—which Luesse calls "silky smooth and ultra-moist." The best way to make this dressing is in advance. Here's how Aunt Grace does it. Two days ahead: Prepare breads and chop veggies. One day ahead: Mix all ingredients and refrigerate. Thanksgiving Day: Bring dressing mixture to room temperature, then bake as directed. Think there are too many bread varieties in this dressing recipe? You'll be thanking us when you take a bite. If you like a smoother texture in your dressing, Aunt Grace uses the edge of a wooden spoon to break up the breads in step one.