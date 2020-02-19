Recipes

87 Best Birthday Cake Recipes Made for Celebrations

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated October 19, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

There's nothing worse than the awkward moment an entire room of people sings "Happy Birthday" to you while you sit silently, wondering if you have to hold a smile through the entire song. The good news for uncomfortable birthday honorees is they get to dig into a delicious cake after all the mid-song eye contact. Blow out the candles and make a wish that someone bakes one of these easy birthday cake recipes for you. If you're looking for a classic option like ice cream cake, strawberry birthday cake, caramel cake, or a homemade chocolate chip cookie cake, you've come to the right place. Birthday cake recipe ideas with personal portions like cupcakes and mini cakes let you avoid the fight over who got the biggest slice. Try our ice cream cone cupcakes, praline mini cakes, or chocolate petit fours for bite-size fun. Southerners love to serve sheet cakes to a crowd, and birthday parties are no exception. We have sheet cake recipes in every flavor so you can easily bake and take them if you're not hosting. And of course, it wouldn't be a Southern Living cake roundup without some stunning layer cakes. We hate to break it to the birthday girl or boy, but these birthday cake recipes are going to be the center of attention at your celebration.

1 of 87

Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting

Confetti cake mix and plenty of sprinkles make this easy cake fit for a celebration.

2 of 87

Pink Champagne Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Kelly

Recipe: Pink Champagne Cake

You'll find champagne in both the cake layers and the icing of this recipe. Freeze-dried strawberries give it a pretty pink color.

3 of 87

Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache

Even though we took a shortcut by using boxed cake mix for this recipe, we made up for it with a homemade ganache and salted peanut butter frosting.

4 of 87

Caramel Italian Cream Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Caramel Italian Cream Cake

We use brown sugar as a shortcut to give this cake a caramel-flavored frosting without the need to use a candy thermometer. 

5 of 87

Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting

If the guest of honor prefers citrus flavor over chocolate or vanilla, this layer cake will bring plenty of color and flavor to the birthday celebration.

6 of 87

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

For many, there's nothing as nostalgic for a birthday than a chocolate chip cookie cake. Instead of ordering one this year, make your loved one their childhood favorite from scratch.

7 of 87

Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

These festive treats are the cutest way to celebrate a birthday.

8 of 87

Strawberry Birthday Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake

This layer cake combines delicious homemade elements like strawberry compote and cream cheese frosting.

9 of 87

Classic Birthday Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Classic Birthday Cake

The flavor of confetti cake simply has no rival, and a sheet cake makes it easy to bake and take.

10 of 87

White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

Homemade Swiss meringue buttercream is the star of this recipe and give the cake a beautiful pink finish that resembles a rose.

11 of 87

Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream

Yellow cake with chocolate frosting is a a classic combination that is loved by both kids and adults.

12 of 87

Cookies and Cream Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Kelly

Recipe: Cookies and Cream Cake

This cake is a great option for celebrating cookie lovers.

13 of 87

Chocolate Chiffon Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Chocolate Chiffon Cake

Inverting this cake while it cools is the secret to its delicate texture. 

14 of 87

Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake

This eight-layer cake requires a little extra time, but it's worth it for a special celebration.

15 of 87

Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Homemade cream cheese frosting is just the upgrade boxed cake mix needs.

16 of 87

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Make the frosting for this three-layer beauty a day in advance for easier spreading.

17 of 87

Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Pretty in pink, these cupcakes prove everything is better with a splash of Southern-favorite Cheerwine soda.

18 of 87

Lemon-Coconut Cake

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Cake

Get the best of both lemon cake and coconut cake in one with this delicious recipe. 

19 of 87

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

There's nothing better than a no-cook dessert that you can make ahead.

20 of 87

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Use your biscuit-cutter for the prettiest mini layer cakes your crowd has ever seen.

21 of 87

Oreo Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Oreo Cheesecake

With Oreos included in the crust, filling, and topping, this cheesecake recipe doesn't skimp on your favorite cookie's flavor.

22 of 87

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

If your birthday honoree's favorite dessert is Key Lime Pie, make it big-batch with this no-bake cake recipe.

23 of 87

Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

Southerners know a bit of soda is the secret to the fluffiest desserts.

24 of 87

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

This pretty-in-pink cake is one of our most popular sheet cake recipes of all time.

25 of 87

Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

Southern-favorite pound cake and caramel cake meet in this recipe that readers have fallen in love with.

26 of 87

Luscious Lemon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake

If you have a lemon-lover to celebrate, it doesn't get more classic than this layer cake you can decorate however you please.

27 of 87

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

This simple but colorful sheet cake will bring the fun to the party.

28 of 87

Coconut Chiffon Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cake

No cake is more worthy of a celebration than this elegant vintage confection.

29 of 87

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

There's nothing more divine than a fluffy, light-as-air slice of angel food cake.

30 of 87

Reese's Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Reese's Cake

If your birthday boy or girl can't resist a Reese's at the checkout line, this beyond-decadent Bundt cake will seem too good to be true.

31 of 87

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Dive into refreshing layers of strawberry-lemonade cake that's perfect for a springtime birthday.

32 of 87

Homemade Yellow Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Homemade Yellow Cake

Picky eater? Make our homemade yellow cake from scratch and top it with his or her favorite frosting recipe.

33 of 87

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Get all the flavor of the classic Hummingbird Cake you love in big-batch form that everyone at the party can enjoy.

34 of 87

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

What's better than fudge cake? Fudge cake topped with chocolate ganache and fluffy caramel buttercream.

35 of 87

Praline Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Praline Cake

Pralines are an all-time favorite Southern dessert, but they can be tricky to make for beginner bakers. Nail the praline flavor with this party-ready cake.

36 of 87

Classic Southern Pound Cake

Credit: Skyler Burt; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Classic Southern Pound Cake

As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that's how we feel about this ultimate pound cake recipe.

37 of 87

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake

If you didn't think your favorite banana pudding could get better, try this cake on for size.

38 of 87

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes

These Instagram-worthy tiny cakes are easier to make than they look.

39 of 87

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Dietary restrictions are no match for this dairy-free, gluten-free stunner of a cake.

40 of 87

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

This elegant layer cake is made with cream cheese-raspberry frosting made with fresh raspberries.

41 of 87

Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

This soft vanilla cake with toasted pecans and toffee bits is topped with a brown butter-toffee frosting and all we have to say is, "Wow."

42 of 87

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

This no-bake icebox cake is a nostalgic treat your guests will love.

43 of 87

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

Famed vintage Lane Cake gets personal-portion treatment in this cute cupcake recipe.

44 of 87

Brown Sugar-Rum Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Rum Cake

If rum is the birthday girl or guy's choice drink, this tender sheet cake is a must-bake.

45 of 87

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

This bright cheesecake recipe has been a reader-favorite for years.

46 of 87

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake

This ultra-rich chocolate cake is delicious served with fresh berries and a dollop of homemade whipped cream.

47 of 87

Coconut Cream Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake

Toasted coconut shavings make a pretty but easy topping for a classic coconut cake.

48 of 87

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Banana pudding and cheesecake make a beautiful couple in this dessert recipe.

49 of 87

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

This layer cake captures all the flavor you love about chocolate-covered strawberries.

50 of 87

Margarita Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Margarita Cake

Gathering for a birthday fiesta? Raise a glass to this spirited cake recipe.

51 of 87

Devil's Food Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Devil's Food Cake

When it comes to chocolate, you don't need a fancy recipe. This basic, decadent chocolate cake fits the bill perfectly.

52 of 87

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

You won't find a single artificial flavor in these beautiful cupcakes made with fresh spring strawberries.

53 of 87

Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

There's no dessert more fitting for a summer birthday party than a cool, colorful ice-cream cake.

54 of 87

Caramel Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Cake

Some guests don't like citrus desserts, others chocolate, but everyone can agree on loving caramel cake.

55 of 87

Mississippi Mud Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake

This fudgy sheet cake is topped with marshmallows for a festive finish.

56 of 87

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These pastel cupcakes were made for spring parties.

57 of 87

Toasted Almond Butter Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Toasted Almond Butter Cake

No nut allergies in your family? Try out this buttery cake with cream cheese frosting.

58 of 87

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

This creatively easy cake mixes boxed cake and brownie mixes for the most decadent result.

59 of 87

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

Cutting into this cake to find a layer of fresh strawberries is a true springtime dream.

60 of 87

Praline Mini Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes

No sharing is required when it comes to these toffee-filled and brown sugar icing-topped cakes.

61 of 87