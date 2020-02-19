There's nothing worse than the awkward moment an entire room of people sings "Happy Birthday" to you while you sit silently, wondering if you have to hold a smile through the entire song. The good news for uncomfortable birthday honorees is they get to dig into a delicious cake after all the mid-song eye contact. Blow out the candles and make a wish that someone bakes one of these easy birthday cake recipes for you. If you're looking for a classic option like ice cream cake, strawberry birthday cake, caramel cake, or a homemade chocolate chip cookie cake, you've come to the right place. Birthday cake recipe ideas with personal portions like cupcakes and mini cakes let you avoid the fight over who got the biggest slice. Try our ice cream cone cupcakes, praline mini cakes, or chocolate petit fours for bite-size fun. Southerners love to serve sheet cakes to a crowd, and birthday parties are no exception. We have sheet cake recipes in every flavor so you can easily bake and take them if you're not hosting. And of course, it wouldn't be a Southern Living cake roundup without some stunning layer cakes. We hate to break it to the birthday girl or boy, but these birthday cake recipes are going to be the center of attention at your celebration.