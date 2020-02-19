87 Best Birthday Cake Recipes Made for Celebrations
There's nothing worse than the awkward moment an entire room of people sings "Happy Birthday" to you while you sit silently, wondering if you have to hold a smile through the entire song. The good news for uncomfortable birthday honorees is they get to dig into a delicious cake after all the mid-song eye contact. Blow out the candles and make a wish that someone bakes one of these easy birthday cake recipes for you. If you're looking for a classic option like ice cream cake, strawberry birthday cake, caramel cake, or a homemade chocolate chip cookie cake, you've come to the right place. Birthday cake recipe ideas with personal portions like cupcakes and mini cakes let you avoid the fight over who got the biggest slice. Try our ice cream cone cupcakes, praline mini cakes, or chocolate petit fours for bite-size fun. Southerners love to serve sheet cakes to a crowd, and birthday parties are no exception. We have sheet cake recipes in every flavor so you can easily bake and take them if you're not hosting. And of course, it wouldn't be a Southern Living cake roundup without some stunning layer cakes. We hate to break it to the birthday girl or boy, but these birthday cake recipes are going to be the center of attention at your celebration.
Recipe: Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting
Confetti cake mix and plenty of sprinkles make this easy cake fit for a celebration.
Recipe: Pink Champagne Cake
You'll find champagne in both the cake layers and the icing of this recipe. Freeze-dried strawberries give it a pretty pink color.
Recipe: Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache
Even though we took a shortcut by using boxed cake mix for this recipe, we made up for it with a homemade ganache and salted peanut butter frosting.
Recipe: Caramel Italian Cream Cake
We use brown sugar as a shortcut to give this cake a caramel-flavored frosting without the need to use a candy thermometer.
Recipe: Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting
If the guest of honor prefers citrus flavor over chocolate or vanilla, this layer cake will bring plenty of color and flavor to the birthday celebration.
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
For many, there's nothing as nostalgic for a birthday than a chocolate chip cookie cake. Instead of ordering one this year, make your loved one their childhood favorite from scratch.
Recipe: Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes
These festive treats are the cutest way to celebrate a birthday.
Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake
This layer cake combines delicious homemade elements like strawberry compote and cream cheese frosting.
Recipe: Classic Birthday Cake
The flavor of confetti cake simply has no rival, and a sheet cake makes it easy to bake and take.
Recipe: White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting
Homemade Swiss meringue buttercream is the star of this recipe and give the cake a beautiful pink finish that resembles a rose.
Recipe: Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream
Yellow cake with chocolate frosting is a a classic combination that is loved by both kids and adults.
Recipe: Cookies and Cream Cake
This cake is a great option for celebrating cookie lovers.
Recipe: Chocolate Chiffon Cake
Inverting this cake while it cools is the secret to its delicate texture.
Recipe: Lemon-Cheese Layer Cake
This eight-layer cake requires a little extra time, but it's worth it for a special celebration.
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
Homemade cream cheese frosting is just the upgrade boxed cake mix needs.
Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Make the frosting for this three-layer beauty a day in advance for easier spreading.
Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Pretty in pink, these cupcakes prove everything is better with a splash of Southern-favorite Cheerwine soda.
Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Cake
Get the best of both lemon cake and coconut cake in one with this delicious recipe.
Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
There's nothing better than a no-cook dessert that you can make ahead.
Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Use your biscuit-cutter for the prettiest mini layer cakes your crowd has ever seen.
Recipe: Oreo Cheesecake
With Oreos included in the crust, filling, and topping, this cheesecake recipe doesn't skimp on your favorite cookie's flavor.
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
If your birthday honoree's favorite dessert is Key Lime Pie, make it big-batch with this no-bake cake recipe.
Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
Southerners know a bit of soda is the secret to the fluffiest desserts.
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
This pretty-in-pink cake is one of our most popular sheet cake recipes of all time.
Recipe: Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
Southern-favorite pound cake and caramel cake meet in this recipe that readers have fallen in love with.
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake
If you have a lemon-lover to celebrate, it doesn't get more classic than this layer cake you can decorate however you please.
Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream
This simple but colorful sheet cake will bring the fun to the party.
Recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cake
No cake is more worthy of a celebration than this elegant vintage confection.
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
There's nothing more divine than a fluffy, light-as-air slice of angel food cake.
Recipe: Reese's Cake
If your birthday boy or girl can't resist a Reese's at the checkout line, this beyond-decadent Bundt cake will seem too good to be true.
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Dive into refreshing layers of strawberry-lemonade cake that's perfect for a springtime birthday.
Recipe: Homemade Yellow Cake
Picky eater? Make our homemade yellow cake from scratch and top it with his or her favorite frosting recipe.
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Get all the flavor of the classic Hummingbird Cake you love in big-batch form that everyone at the party can enjoy.
Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
What's better than fudge cake? Fudge cake topped with chocolate ganache and fluffy caramel buttercream.
Recipe: Praline Cake
Pralines are an all-time favorite Southern dessert, but they can be tricky to make for beginner bakers. Nail the praline flavor with this party-ready cake.
Recipe: Classic Southern Pound Cake
As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that's how we feel about this ultimate pound cake recipe.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake
If you didn't think your favorite banana pudding could get better, try this cake on for size.
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
These Instagram-worthy tiny cakes are easier to make than they look.
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Dietary restrictions are no match for this dairy-free, gluten-free stunner of a cake.
Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake
This elegant layer cake is made with cream cheese-raspberry frosting made with fresh raspberries.
Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
This soft vanilla cake with toasted pecans and toffee bits is topped with a brown butter-toffee frosting and all we have to say is, "Wow."
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
This no-bake icebox cake is a nostalgic treat your guests will love.
Recipe: Lane Cupcakes
Famed vintage Lane Cake gets personal-portion treatment in this cute cupcake recipe.
Recipe: Brown Sugar-Rum Cake
If rum is the birthday girl or guy's choice drink, this tender sheet cake is a must-bake.
Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
This bright cheesecake recipe has been a reader-favorite for years.
Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake
This ultra-rich chocolate cake is delicious served with fresh berries and a dollop of homemade whipped cream.
Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake
Toasted coconut shavings make a pretty but easy topping for a classic coconut cake.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Banana pudding and cheesecake make a beautiful couple in this dessert recipe.
Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake
This layer cake captures all the flavor you love about chocolate-covered strawberries.
Recipe: Margarita Cake
Gathering for a birthday fiesta? Raise a glass to this spirited cake recipe.
Recipe: Devil's Food Cake
When it comes to chocolate, you don't need a fancy recipe. This basic, decadent chocolate cake fits the bill perfectly.
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
You won't find a single artificial flavor in these beautiful cupcakes made with fresh spring strawberries.
Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
There's no dessert more fitting for a summer birthday party than a cool, colorful ice-cream cake.
Recipe: Caramel Cake
Some guests don't like citrus desserts, others chocolate, but everyone can agree on loving caramel cake.
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
This fudgy sheet cake is topped with marshmallows for a festive finish.
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
These pastel cupcakes were made for spring parties.
Recipe: Toasted Almond Butter Cake
No nut allergies in your family? Try out this buttery cake with cream cheese frosting.
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
This creatively easy cake mixes boxed cake and brownie mixes for the most decadent result.
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
Cutting into this cake to find a layer of fresh strawberries is a true springtime dream.
Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes
No sharing is required when it comes to these toffee-filled and brown sugar icing-topped cakes.