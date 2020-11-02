Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
Recipe Summary
This is not your Grandmother’s Ambrosia Salad. While we love Nana’s take on this Southern staple, our Test Kitchen has developed a modern version of Ambrosia Salad that deserves a prime spot on your holiday table. After all, “best ever” is in the name. Our Test Kitchen calls this “a dream side dish: it’s pretty, is a breeze to put together, and plays well with others.”
This delightful take on a Southern classic has layers of texture from creamy yogurt, juicy fruit, and crunchy coconut chips. In this updated recipe, we swap canned pineapple for fresh, use a variety of oranges, and nestle it all over a bed of honeyed, vanilla-spiked Greek yogurt. Toasting the coconut chips adds another layer of flavor to this bright, fresh salad. As if it couldn’t get any better, the yogurt can be prepared two days in advance and the fruit can be sliced ahead of time. All there’s left to do the day of is to assemble your ambrosia salad. This dish will fit beautifully in your Christmas brunch or dinner spread. Either way, Our Best Ambrosia Ever is something to celebrate.
Leftovers? Top with your favorite granola for a show-stopping standalone breakfast.