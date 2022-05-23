Berry Patch Cocktail
This gin and elderflower cocktail is a wonderful way to enjoy fresh raspberries.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Take a trip to the berry patch without ever leaving your home. This Berry Patch Cocktail channels the feeling of a stroll around the raspberry bushes into a refreshing seasonal beverage.
This raspberry cocktail embraces the carefree, laid-back spirit of the summertime—it requires minimal effort, but yields great rewards. Gin and elderflower liqueur work hand in hand to deliver a vibrant, floral quality to this drink, pairing beautifully with the tart, sweet raspberries. No need to fuss around with simple syrup: In this recipe, we muddle the berries right in with the liquor. You can strain out the seeds at this step, but you need not bother—the pops of fresh raspberry add nice texture to the drink. Instead of freshly-squeezed lime juice, we opt for limeade in this pretty pink cocktail.
This raspberry cocktail is made for summertime. Raspberries are available year-round, but in-season berries have the best flavor; use the sweetest farmers' market berries you can find in this fruity cocktail.