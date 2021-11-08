Austin bar owner Chris Marshall may have given up alcohol in his early twenties, but you'd never catch him without a drink in his hand. "I always found that if you had something interesting in your glass, it took a lot of the pressure off at social events," he says. This year, we're all about Marshall's extra-festive sippers: Hold the booze. Everyone at the holiday party will love these zero-proof cocktails , like Marshall's Berry Juniper Fizz.

This fun, festive drink proves that you can still be a master mixologist, minus the alcohol. In this recipe, Marshall uses a non-alcoholic gin, such as Ritual Zero Proof, but this ingredient is optional—the fruity drink can stand all on its own. Pomegranate juice and sparkling cranberry juice work together to give this mocktail its lovely ruby-red hue, and the bubbles make this non-alcoholic drink feel party-ready. The real star of the drink is the Juniper Syrup. Often used as a flavoring in gin, juniper berries have an herbaceous, slightly bitter flavor. Adorn this drink with an orange peel strip skewered with fresh cranberries and serve in Grandma's crystal coupe glasses. This is simply as elegant as it gets.