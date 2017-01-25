Slow-Cooker Berry Cobbler

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Make cobblers even easier with the help of a slow cooker.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Everyone's favorite summertime dessert just got even easier. This time, we're making our cobbler in the slow cooker. Four cups of berries go into our Berry Cobbler: raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries. The beauty of a cobbler is its ability to be customized. Swap in your favorite berries or even peaches.

Half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon goes into the batter giving just a hint of spice. Top with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and you've got a winning dessert.

If you're skipping the ice cream, garnish the top of the cobbler with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Resist the urge to lift the slow cooker lid while this berry cobbler is cooking. Each time you lift the lid, the temperature drops dramatically, which sets back the cobbler crust cook time.

This Berry Cobbler serves 8, making it ideal for casual dinner parties or cookouts. It will take about 2 hours and 45 minutes for the cobbler to come together, but only 15 minutes of hands-on time. For more delicious ideas on how to put your favorite fruits and berries to use, check out our collection of cobbler recipes. From cobbler bars to classic baked cobbler, our recipes are absolutely decadent and perfectly appropriate for any occasion.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine baking powder, cinnamon, 1 cup flour, and ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk together milk, melted butter, and egg in a small bowl. Add milk mixture to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Toss together berries, lemon juice, salt, and remaining ½ cup sugar and ¼ cup flour in a medium bowl. Transfer berry mixture to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 5-quart slow cooker. Dollop batter evenly on top.

  • Cover and cook on LOW until batter is cooked through, 2 to 2 ½ hours.

Tips

Recipe Update, July 2022: This recipe was re-tested to verify the cook time.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/05/2022