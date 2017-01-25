Slow-Cooker Berry Cobbler
Make cobblers even easier with the help of a slow cooker.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Everyone's favorite summertime dessert just got even easier. This time, we're making our cobbler in the slow cooker. Four cups of berries go into our Berry Cobbler: raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries. The beauty of a cobbler is its ability to be customized. Swap in your favorite berries or even peaches.
Half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon goes into the batter giving just a hint of spice. Top with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and you've got a winning dessert.
If you're skipping the ice cream, garnish the top of the cobbler with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Resist the urge to lift the slow cooker lid while this berry cobbler is cooking. Each time you lift the lid, the temperature drops dramatically, which sets back the cobbler crust cook time.
This Berry Cobbler serves 8, making it ideal for casual dinner parties or cookouts. It will take about 2 hours and 45 minutes for the cobbler to come together, but only 15 minutes of hands-on time. For more delicious ideas on how to put your favorite fruits and berries to use, check out our collection of cobbler recipes. From cobbler bars to classic baked cobbler, our recipes are absolutely decadent and perfectly appropriate for any occasion.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe Update, July 2022: This recipe was re-tested to verify the cook time.