Benne Wafers

This Lowcountry recipe isn't familiar to many outside the region, but it's one that's well worth knowing. Made with benne (or sesame seeds), these crisp wafers have the rich caramel-y notes of lace cookies and deep toasty flavor thanks to the seeds. In a word, they're irresistible. And if all that deliciousness isn't enough to convince you to give them a try, they're also incredibly easy to prep: simply melt some butter, then add all the ingredients into a single bowl and blend. It's no wonder they're a popular choice for gift giving during the holidays! If you're aiming for perfectly round cookies, your best bet is to use a silicone baking mat so the cookies spread evenly as they bake. You can also use parchment, but it will yield less consistent results. Be sure to store the cookies in an air-tight container as soon as they've cooled so they keep their crunch.