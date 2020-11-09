Benne Seed Thumbprint Cookies

A twist on classic thumbprint cookies, Benne Seed Thumbprints are the addictive sweets that’ll be gone before you know it. Luckily, these cookies come together in a flash, so you can whip up multiple batches when the first round disappears. Ditch the sprinkles: This recipe uses benne seeds to add texture and flavor to these simple cookies. Benne seeds are heirloom sesame seeds—you can dress these cookies up tuxedo-style by rolling them in a mix of black and white sesame seeds.

Powdered sugar makes this cookie dough super light—the cookies practically melt when you bite into them. Chilling the dough before rolling it into balls makes it less likely to stick to your hands. These thumbprints are made to be adaptable: Use any flavor of jam you have on hand (or make some yourself). To make it easier to fill these with jam, press a teaspoon into the center of each cookie again right after they come out of the oven.