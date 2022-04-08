Benedictine Spread
The historic recipe for Benedictine Spread was originally created by Jennie Carter Benedict, an iconic Kentucky restauranteur, cookbook author, and philanthropist. In addition to operating Jennie Benedict & Co, a much-acclaimed Louisville restaurant and tea room, Benedict also cooked for some of the early 20th century's most distinguished figures, such as President Theodore Roosevelt. Missing from Miss Benedict's Blue Ribbon Cookbook, published in 1902, is her recipe for Benedictine, her famed cucumber and cream cheese sandwich spread. Our Test Kitchen sought to recreate the iconic dish, which has since become a staple of Kentucky Derby gatherings.
In this recipe for Benedictine Spread, we forgo the green food dye—often used to color this historic dip—in favor of chives, which add natural green color and a lovely oniony flavor. It's primarily composed of cream cheese, grated cucumber, and plenty of chopped chives. Squeezing the excess liquid out of the cucumber keeps this dip creamy rather than watery. Sour cream adds a note of tang to the dip—and don't skimp on the salt.
This dip can be enjoyed on its own or used as a spread for sandwiches or canapes. Serve this dip as suggested with mixed vegetables, or for a twist, serve with radishes, which add a spicy element to the dish. Or, as always, pair with ever-faithful potato chips.