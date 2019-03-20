Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches
The Bluegrass State has given us plenty of delicious dishes, and benedictine sandwiches are one of our favorites. These eight-ingredient tea sandwiches are a lovely addition to lunches, brunches, and teas. Kentucky Benedictines pair with anything and everything thanks to their flavor—a wonderful mix of fresh crunch and smooth creaminess. A base of white bread plays host to the Benedictine spread, which is a blend of cream cheese, chopped cucumber, green onions, a sprinkling of dill, mayo, and a healthy dose of salt and pepper. This is our best-ever tea sandwich recipe, partly because it's so easy, and partly because it's so delicious. Even if you're low on time, this recipe will leave you with a platter of bite-sized apps that you'll be proud to share with all your friends and family. They're a must-make for your next ladies' luncheon. Scale the recipe up or down depending on how many people you're feeding. It doubles—even triples!—just beautifully.