Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

The Bluegrass State has given us plenty of delicious dishes, and benedictine sandwiches are one of our favorites. These eight-ingredient tea sandwiches are a lovely addition to lunches, brunches, and teas. Kentucky Benedictines pair with anything and everything thanks to their flavor—a wonderful mix of fresh crunch and smooth creaminess. A base of white bread plays host to the Benedictine spread, which is a blend of cream cheese, chopped cucumber, green onions, a sprinkling of dill, mayo, and a healthy dose of salt and pepper. This is our best-ever tea sandwich recipe, partly because it's so easy, and partly because it's so delicious. Even if you're low on time, this recipe will leave you with a platter of bite-sized apps that you'll be proud to share with all your friends and family. They're a must-make for your next ladies' luncheon. Scale the recipe up or down depending on how many people you're feeding. It doubles—even triples!—just beautifully.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together first 7 ingredients to create benedictine spread.

    Advertisement

  • Spread mixture on 24 slices of white bread and top with remining bread slices to create sandwiches. 

  • Trim away sandwich crusts and cut each sandwich into 4 triangles with a serrated knife to create tea sandwiches.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/08/2022