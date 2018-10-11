Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
If you're wondering how one can possibly make classic cornbread even better, we can provide two helpful hints: cook it in a cast-iron skillet and brown your butter. That's just what recipe developer Ben Mims did when he created this recipe to pair along with his Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce. This cornbread recipe doesn't call for even a teaspoon of sugar—savory cornbread enthusiasts will be happy to know. Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread is a no-frills, good-as-it-gets recipe for a Southern classic that you won't be able to pass up. Another tactic we've found to catapult cornbread to best-ever status is getting that skillet nice and piping hot before adding in the batter. This helps a thick crust form around the edges from the get-go—a must-have as far as we're concerned. While this recipe is used in our Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce, don't be surprised if your family starts to request it à la carte. It's just that good.