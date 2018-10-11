This recipe is similar to the cornbread that I make which was my mothers recipe. Being a southern girl though, we use self rising cornmeal and self rising flour. I have a cast-iron skillet that I use just for cornbread. I put about a tablespoon of vegetable oil in the pan and put it in the oven to heat at 400°F while I am mixing the batter. I use one cup of yellow self rising cornmeal, 1/2 cup of self rising flour, about 3/4 cup of milk or buttermilk, one egg, and about a teaspoon of vegetable oil. I mix all of this together and put in about a tablespoon or so of water at the end. When the oven is hot, I’ll take the cast-iron skillet out and pour the batter in. I bake the cornbread for about 30 minutes or so at 400°F. When the cornbread is done I turn it onto a plate and serve it hot! Best cornbread in the world thanks to my mother.