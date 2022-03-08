Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs

Turn your deviled eggs pink with an overnight pickle.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

active:
30 mins
cool:
25 mins
chill:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 55 mins
Yield:
16
There are a million and one ways to make deviled eggs, but this one might just be the prettiest. Our Test Kitchen deems these Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs "certainly company-worthy," and we can't help but agree.

An overnight pickle in beet juice, vinegar, water, and spices imparts a lovely pink color to the exterior of these eggs. While the pink pickling liquid doesn't make the eggs taste like beets, it will permeate the whites completely in 24 hours. Don't let them sit any longer, or the whites might be too tough.

In addition to dying the egg whites, we also doctor up the yolks, mixing them with mayonnaise, cornichons, horseradish, dill, and mustard. The cornichons add a touch of sweetness to balance out the acidity of the pickled egg; the horseradish adds a light spicy note without overpowering the other flavors.

These eggs would be great passed around at a cocktail party or as a stunning addition to a charcuterie board.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beet juice, vinegar, water, sugar, peppercorns, and 2 teaspoons of the salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat, and cool 25 minutes. 

  • Place eggs in a 1-quart canning jar or medium-size container. Pour vinegar mixture over eggs. Loosely cover with lid; chill at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours. (If needed, press plastic wrap directly onto surface of eggs to keep submerged.) 

  • Drain eggs; pat dry with paper towels. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks; place in a medium bowl. Set aside egg white halves. Mash yolks using a fork; add mayonnaise, cornichons, horseradish, dill, mustard, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and stir until smooth. Transfer yolk mixture to a ziplock plastic bag, and seal. Snip a hole in tip of plastic bag. Pipe about 1 tablespoon yolk mixture onto each egg white half. Garnish with dill.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/15/2022