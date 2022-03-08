Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs
Turn your deviled eggs pink with an overnight pickle.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
There are a million and one ways to make deviled eggs, but this one might just be the prettiest. Our Test Kitchen deems these Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs "certainly company-worthy," and we can't help but agree.
An overnight pickle in beet juice, vinegar, water, and spices imparts a lovely pink color to the exterior of these eggs. While the pink pickling liquid doesn't make the eggs taste like beets, it will permeate the whites completely in 24 hours. Don't let them sit any longer, or the whites might be too tough.
In addition to dying the egg whites, we also doctor up the yolks, mixing them with mayonnaise, cornichons, horseradish, dill, and mustard. The cornichons add a touch of sweetness to balance out the acidity of the pickled egg; the horseradish adds a light spicy note without overpowering the other flavors.
These eggs would be great passed around at a cocktail party or as a stunning addition to a charcuterie board.