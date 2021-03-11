Beets and goat cheese? A match made in heaven. You'll find this classic combination in countless salads—the earthiness of the beets combined with the tang and sharpness of the goat cheese create dynamic layers of flavor that light up any dish. Our Beet-Goat Cheese Dip operates on that same idea, combining these two all-star ingredients in a healthy dip that you can snack on all day long.

It starts with roasted beets, which get pureed with dates and Greek yogurt until nice and creamy. We like to roast our own beets, but you can save time by using a package of cooked beets (such as Love Beets). The yogurt added to the beet mixture brightens up the beets and adds a complimenting tanginess, and the dates provide a natural sweetness. After chilling for an hour, stir in goat cheese and an additional quarter cup of Greek yogurt to create a dip with body and a glorious beet-purple color. Top it all off with freshly sliced chives, which add a pop of herbal flavor to this dip that's soon to be a mainstay in your household.