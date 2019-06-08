Beer Can Chicken Recipe

Beer can chicken should be your go-to grill recipe this summer. This recipe makes two grilled chickens, perfect for company or for plenty of leftovers. Rub the chickens with the spice mixture, then refrigerate them up to a day in advance. Keep them uncovered so the skin can dry out and crisp up on the grill.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

cook:
8 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
active:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together salt, brown sugar, cumin, coriander, paprika, and pepper in a small bowl. (If necessary, remove giblets from chickens, and discard or reserve for another use.) Sprinkle skin and cavities of chickens with salt mixture. Chill, uncovered, at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F) on 1 side. Open beer cans; pour out 1/2 cup beer from each can. (Drink the poured-out beer, or reserve for another use.) Working with 1 chicken at a time, hold chicken upright with cavity facing down, and insert 1 opened beer can into cavity. Pull legs forward to form a tripod, allowing chicken to stand upright.

  • Place chickens upright on unoiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered with grill lid, until the skin is crispy and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 165°F, about 1 hour, 40 minutes. Remove from grill; rest 10 minutes. Carefully remove cans; cut chickens into quarters.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022