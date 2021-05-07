Beer-Battered Fish

Fry up a batch, and you'll be as popular as the fisherman who caught it.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Warm weather is here, and it is time to take your supper outdoors. Lazy summer afternoons call for fish fries and, when you fry up a batch of this Beer-Battered Fish, you will be as popular as the fisherman who caught it. (Shh, we won't tell you bought it at the grocery store.) Cod, halibut, or grouper all work well with this recipe, and always check with your fishmonger for the freshest catch. Pro tip for all you fryers: Keep the batter away from the pot of oil so that it stays effervescent as long as possible. The heat will kill your batter and make it not puff properly.

Whether you are serving a beer-battered catch or cornmeal crusted catfish, you won't want to skimp on those amazing summer sides either. A fish fry is simply not complete without bowls of potato salad, coleslaw, and deviled eggs. Top off your fish fry with homemade pound cake, fresh fruit, and ice cream and, if you are lucky enough to have leftover fish, turn it into fish tacos for the next day's meal.

  • Stir together mayonnaise, capers, cornichons, lemon juice, and mustard in a small bowl; place in refrigerator until ready to use.

  • Pat cod pieces dry. Sprinkle evenly with garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Set aside.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in egg and hot sauce. Gradually whisk in beer until fully combined (it’s OK if batter is slightly lumpy).

  • Fill a Dutch oven with oil to a depth of 3 inches. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 360°F. Line a large baking sheet with paper towels, and set a wire rack in baking sheet. Working in batches, dip cod pieces into batter to fully coat, letting excess drip back into bowl. Fry cod in hot oil until crust is light brown, about 4 minutes, flipping cod pieces halfway through cook time. Using tongs or a spider, transfer cod to prepared wire rack to drain. Return oil to 360°F in between batches. Serve alongside tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

