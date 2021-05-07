Beer-Battered Fish
Fry up a batch, and you'll be as popular as the fisherman who caught it.
Warm weather is here, and it is time to take your supper outdoors. Lazy summer afternoons call for fish fries and, when you fry up a batch of this Beer-Battered Fish, you will be as popular as the fisherman who caught it. (Shh, we won't tell you bought it at the grocery store.) Cod, halibut, or grouper all work well with this recipe, and always check with your fishmonger for the freshest catch. Pro tip for all you fryers: Keep the batter away from the pot of oil so that it stays effervescent as long as possible. The heat will kill your batter and make it not puff properly.
Whether you are serving a beer-battered catch or cornmeal crusted catfish, you won't want to skimp on those amazing summer sides either. A fish fry is simply not complete without bowls of potato salad, coleslaw, and deviled eggs. Top off your fish fry with homemade pound cake, fresh fruit, and ice cream and, if you are lucky enough to have leftover fish, turn it into fish tacos for the next day's meal.