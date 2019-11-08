Beef Tenderloin Crostini

This elegant appetizer is like a steakhouse dinner in a single bite. Everyone will love pepper-crusted beef tenderloin paired with blue cheese, thinly sliced celery, and crusty baguette slices. After cooking the tenderloin, allow it to rest thoroughly (up to 1 hour). This step makes slicing it much easier and helps the meat to retain its juices. The beef can be cooked up to 2 days in advance, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap (to help hold its shape) ,and served chilled. The blue cheese spread can be made up to 5 days in advance.

By Paige Grandjean

active:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
16 crostinis
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Rub beef all over with 1 tablespoon of the pepper and 2 teaspoons of the salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add beef; cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast until a thermometer in thickest portion of beef registers 115°F, 12 to 15 minutes. (Do not turn oven off.) Transfer beef to a cutting board; rest 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, brush both sides of baguette slices with 3 tablespoons of the oil. Arrange slices in a single layer on a baking sheet; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Bake until lightly browned, 8 to 12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.

  • Stir together celery, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Stir together sour cream, garlic, 2 ounces of the blue cheese, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. 

  • Thinly cut beef into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Spread about 1 1/2 teaspoons blue cheese mixture on each baguette slice. Top evenly with beef slices and celery mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1 ounce blue cheese. 

