Beef Tenderloin Crostini
This elegant appetizer is like a steakhouse dinner in a single bite. Everyone will love pepper-crusted beef tenderloin paired with blue cheese, thinly sliced celery, and crusty baguette slices. After cooking the tenderloin, allow it to rest thoroughly (up to 1 hour). This step makes slicing it much easier and helps the meat to retain its juices. The beef can be cooked up to 2 days in advance, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap (to help hold its shape) ,and served chilled. The blue cheese spread can be made up to 5 days in advance.