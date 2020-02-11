Beef Tamale Pie

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This skillet supper has everything you need to make a complete and satisfying meal.

By Anna Theoktisto

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
This skillet supper has everything you need to make a complete and satisfying meal, whether you need a quick weeknight meal or a weekend comfort-food-fix. When the entire recipe is cooked in one dish, whether on the stovetop or in the oven, you don't need extra serving pieces and clean-up is a breeze. Grab your favorite cast iron skillet and, with a short prep time of around 20 minutes, you will have this meal together before you can round up the family. Brown lean ground beef and onions together, then add the other ingredients and seasonings, such as black beans, tomatoes, and chili sauce. A package of corn muffin mix is used for the cornbread topping which, while it bakes, soaks up a lot of the flavorful juices. The beef filling should still be bubbling when you pour the cornbread batter over it. This will ensure that the cornbread will bake evenly without overbrowning. You can tweak this recipe to suit your tastes by adding other vegetables or grains, such as corn or rice, or substituting shredded chicken for the ground beef.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over high. Add beef and onion; cook, stirring often, until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, beans, chili sauce, ¼ cup water, chili powder, salt, and 1 finely chopped and seeded jalapeño. Bring to a boil, and remove from heat. Sprinkle top with 1 cup of the cheese.

  • Whisk together corn muffin mix, milk, egg, and remaining ½ cup cheese. Pour batter over hot filling in skillet, spreading batter to edges of skillet. Thinly slice remaining jalapeño; sprinkle slices over top of batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cornbread is golden brown, 18 to 22 minutes.

