Does the weather outside look gray and dismal? Have you had a terrible, no good, very bad week? If there answer to any or all of these questions is yes, then say hello to this easy Beef Stroganoff. It's the ultimate comfort food that still feels like a special occasion dish. The best part is that it takes barely any effort to make with major payoff. The secret? Just make sure to get a good sear on the beef tips in the skillet. And if your onions or mushrooms look like they're taking on too much color, just throw a splash of water on them to keep them from burning (The water will quickly evaporate).