Beef Stroganoff

Rating: Unrated

Does the weather outside look gray and dismal? Have you had a terrible, no good, very bad week? If there answer to any or all of these questions is yes, then say hello to this easy Beef Stroganoff. It's the ultimate comfort food that still feels like a special occasion dish. The best part is that it takes barely any effort to make with major payoff. The secret? Just make sure to get a good sear on the beef tips in the skillet. And if your onions or mushrooms look like they're taking on too much color, just throw a splash of water on them to keep them from burning (The water will quickly evaporate).

By Walter C. Lund, Sr., Miami, Florida

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle beef tips evenly with salt and pepper and brown in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add mushrooms and onions and saute for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir tomato paste, broth, and mustard into beef mixture. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook 1 hour or until beef is tender.

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

  • Combine sherry and flour; stir into beef mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in sour cream. Serve over hot egg noodles; sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/22/2021