Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam
How many slides equal one burger? Asking for a friend.
One of the simplest ways to feed a backyard barbecue crowd? Beef sliders, of course. This miniature version of one of our favorite grill-out eats—the hamburger—is conveniently portioned and simple to serve. Did we mention that you don't even have to fire up the grill? That's right: These Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam conveniently cook in your oven.
In this recipe, we spike our ground beef sliders with mustard and balsamic vinegar, resulting in patties that are savory, moist, and tender. Rather than crumble the bacon on top or serve it in strips, these sliders take a different approach to adding bacon to a burger. Two words: Bacon jam. We'd serve this bacon jam with just about anything (ice cream? Why not). The bacon jam is smoky and thick, toeing the line between acidic and sweet; as a topper for these sliders, it brings the bacon flavor to every bite. As the brown sugar and balsamic vinegar reduce, the sugars begin to caramelize, giving this bacon jam a slightly sticky quality, while still allowing for the bacon to retain a little bit of crunch.
Serve these beef and cheddar sliders with shoestring fries or chips; they're great to offer as a small bite at summer gatherings.