Beefy Nacho Casserole

We're officially giving our permission to add nachos to the meal plan.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

If you're forever trying to find ways to justify eating nachos for dinner, you've found the end all. This recipe pulls together all of your favorite nacho flavors like cheese, crunchy tortilla chips, cheese, savory ground beef, cheese, all the toppings, and did we mention cheese? Try it with chorizo or ground chicken or turkey when you're ready to mix things up because we have a feeling you're going to be making this nacho casserole on the regular. There are a few things to note before you make that grocery list, the first being salsa is important. You'll want to opt for a variety that isn't too watery. A few of our favorites for the job are Chi-Chi's Thick-and-Chunky Salsa, Tostitos Chunky Salsa, and Pace Chunky Salsa. Now for the fun part—toppings. Choose whatever speaks to you. We're partial to a dollop of sour cream and diced tomatoes, avocado, and red onion. If you're feeling adventurous, go ahead and sprinkle on a bit of chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime. If we can relay one last bit of advice, just go ahead and budget for seconds. You're going to want to go round two on this one.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with oven rack in top third of oven. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add ground beef, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and paprika, and cook, stirring often, until beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Stir in salsa, taco sauce, and broth; cook, stirring often, until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in beans and cilantro.

  • Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch, 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Spread one-third of the chips (about 2 cups) on bottom. Top with half of the beef mixture (about 3 cups). Spread another layer of tortilla chips over beef, and sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups of the cheese. Top with remaining half of beef mixture, and sprinkle with remaining chips and cheese. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake in preheated oven until mixture is starting to bubble around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Uncover and continue to bake until lightly browned and bubbly, about 5 more minutes. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

