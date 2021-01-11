If you're forever trying to find ways to justify eating nachos for dinner, you've found the end all. This recipe pulls together all of your favorite nacho flavors like cheese, crunchy tortilla chips, cheese, savory ground beef, cheese, all the toppings, and did we mention cheese? Try it with chorizo or ground chicken or turkey when you're ready to mix things up because we have a feeling you're going to be making this nacho casserole on the regular. There are a few things to note before you make that grocery list, the first being salsa is important. You'll want to opt for a variety that isn't too watery. A few of our favorites for the job are Chi-Chi's Thick-and-Chunky Salsa, Tostitos Chunky Salsa, and Pace Chunky Salsa. Now for the fun part—toppings. Choose whatever speaks to you. We're partial to a dollop of sour cream and diced tomatoes, avocado, and red onion. If you're feeling adventurous, go ahead and sprinkle on a bit of chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime. If we can relay one last bit of advice, just go ahead and budget for seconds. You're going to want to go round two on this one.