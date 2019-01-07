Texas-Style Beef Enchilada Casserole

A tasty mixture of ground beef, corn tortillas, black olives, and green chilis awaits in this Texas-style, classic Mexican dish. A cross between your traditional enchilada and easy, everyday casserole bake, this one-dish dinner packs in all the flavor of a more hands-on recipe in less than 30 minutes. Plus, with three canned items on the ingredient list, your prep work pre-cooking is as simple as grabbing the can opener out of your drawer and cranking away. It doesn't get much simpler than that on a busy weeknight. Put a pause on the tacos for your next taco Tuesday dinner and sub in this Beef Enchilada Casserole recipe instead. The whole family is sure to spoon out a second helping of this cheesy beef enchilada bake.

By Karen McAbee, Fort Worth, Texas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook first 3 ingredients in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well.

  • Place beef mixture in a large bowl. Stir in tortilla pieces, next 4 ingredients, and 1 cup cheese; spoon mixture into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese.

  • Bake at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly. Serve casserole with desired toppings.

"Lightened Texas-Style Enchilada Casserole:" Substitute 1 pound ground sirloin, 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can 98% fat-free cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup light sour cream, and 1 (8-ounce) block 2% reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese. Proceed as directed.

