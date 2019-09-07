Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

Tender chunks of butternut squash, toothsome greens, and hearty ground beef make this pasta dinner so flavorful and filling. This one-pan recipe comes together in about 30 minutes and makes enough for leftovers the next day. Add more chicken broth and reheat in a skillet (not the microwave), or the pasta will become chewy.

By Anna Theoktisto

total:
35 mins
active:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add beef, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add onion, garlic, and chili powder, and cook until onion is just softened, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in flour; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in broth, squash, pasta, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover, and cook until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in collards. Cover, and let stand until collards have wilted, about 10 minutes. Uncover, and stir in Parmesan.

