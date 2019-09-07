Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

Tender chunks of butternut squash, toothsome greens, and hearty ground beef make this pasta dinner so flavorful and filling. This one-pan recipe comes together in about 30 minutes and makes enough for leftovers the next day. Add more chicken broth and reheat in a skillet (not the microwave), or the pasta will become chewy.
I used only 1/2 teaspoon of salt and some frozen cubed butternut squash that I had. I found it to be quite delicious. I'm anxious to try it with fresh butternut squash.
Southern Living Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2021
YES, it is a typeo... I get the magazine, the salt is 2 tsp (teaspoons only !) But I have not tried the recipe yet!
Lydia Palmieri-Michel
Rating: 3 stars
10/28/2021
The dish was tasty but waaaaay too salty. I follwed the directions the first time and the meal was almost inedible. The second time I halved the salt and doubled all the vegetables. It was still too salty. If I try it again, I’ll eliminate the salt altogether. The ingredients blend well and so I’m willing to try it for a third amd last time.
John Downing
Rating: 2 stars
09/24/2021
There has to be a typo in the recipe saying tablespoons of salt instead of teaspoons. It came out oppressively salty.
