Forget everything you know about butternut squash . You'll often find this favorite winter squash roasted with brown sugar or pureed to make a pretty, autumnal soup , but this year, we're changing things up. Butternut squash gets a new name in this rich, deeply savory Beef-and-Butternut Stew.

All too often, butternut squash recipes go overboard with sweetness. We take a different approach with this stew. For this beef and butternut squash stew, our Test Kitchen sought to create a warming, stick-to-your-bones dinner that feels really special. Butternut squash can stand all on its own (you'll often find this hearty squash starring in vegetarian mains), but in this dish, it works alongside a beef to create a well-balanced, multi-dimensional stew. The beef is incredibly tender while maintaining its shape, swimming in a glossy, thick broth, fortified by a dark roux and red wine. The fresh orange juice brightens everything up while providing a little bit of acid to draw out the flavor of the vegetables and beef.