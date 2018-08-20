Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

These bundles are fresh, cool, and sure to please the crowd. Packed with veggies, herbed cheese spread, and sliced roast beef, this easy appetizer is always a hit at the party. The only cooking you'll need to do is blanche the asparagus.

By Sheri Castle

Credit: Ralph Lee Anderson

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
22 mins
Yield:
Makes 16 bundles (8 appetizer servings)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Snap off and discard tough ends of asparagus. Cut asparagus tips into 3 1/2-inch pieces, reserving any remaining end portions for another use.

  • Cook asparagus in boiling water to cover 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain and pat dry with paper towels.

  • Spoon cheese into a 1-qt. zip-top plastic freezer bag. (Do not seal.) Snip 1 corner of bag to make a small hole, and pipe cheese down center of each lettuce leaf. Arrange 1 roast beef slice, 1 asparagus spear, and 1 red bell pepper strip in each lettuce leaf. If desired, wrap sides of lettuce around roast beef and vegetables, and tie bundles with chives.

  • Note: For testing purposes only, we used Alouette Garlic & Herbs for garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese and Boar's Head Londonport Seasoned Roast Beef for deli roast beef.

