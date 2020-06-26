25 Beach Snacks to Stash in Your Cooler
The waves are splashing, the sun is shinning...you're even sitting in a beach chair with your own personal umbrella. You haven't a care in the world, until someone asks for a snack. If you're unprepared, the simple question is enough to throw you off your zen. Whether it's your spouse, the kids, or even cousin Jean, there's something about playing the sand that has beach goers hankering for a snack no matter how recent your last meal.
A bag of chips or two is a start, but the best beach days pair the everyday goods with a little something homemade–portable dips and treats that don't take a lot of time but are sure to satisfy even the most active sandcastle architect. Plus, expert beach goers know it doesn't hurt to pack a heftier option or two. Something almost lunch-worthy might keep you from trekking back to the house midday. To keep things easy, we've rounded up recipes that can be prepared in advance so you can pull them right out of the fridge or pantry and pop them straight into your cooler.
Don't head out to the shore empty handed. These easy beach snacks are worth putting on your packing list.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Simple and satisfying, these easy cracker snacks come together with just two ingredients: buttery crackers and salty bacon slices.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
For a fun and refreshing way to serve fruit by the surf, pack these peach popsicles in your cooler straight from the freezer in their frozen pop molds to help them stay frozen. Be sure to eat quickly before the summer sun does it's job.
Classic Boiled Peanuts
You don't need a ballgame to enjoy boiled peanuts. Pair them with boldly flavored ingredients, like barbecue sauce to Old Bay seasoning, to create your own unique peanut adventure.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
This Southern twist on guacamole will turn your beach day into an outdoor fiesta. The addition of bacon and pimiento really turns this dish into something special.
Crack Crackers
Our Crack Crackers is one of those snacks that's nearly impossible to stop eating. This easy snack uses ranch seasoning mix and a few other spice rack staples to upgrade store-bought cheese crackers.
No-Bake Granola Bars
This no-bake recipe uses rice cereal, oats, almond butter, maple syrup, and a touch of cinnamon to satisfy any craving.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
Whether you're at the beach for Memorial Day, July 4th, or just because it's hot, nothing says summer like a patriotic popsicle. Just be sure to get to licking quickly before they become slush in your cooler.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Think this classic Southern snack is only meant for parties? Think again. Pull these straws out by the sand and get ready for a welcomed substitution for gold fish crackers or Cheezits.
Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary
If you don't have time to pop the kernels from scratch, you can still drizzle a popped microwave popcorn with garlic-rosemary oil, cheese, and salt for a crowd-pleasing grocery-store popcorn replacement.
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Sweet and savory, homemade Chocolate Covered Pretzels are just as fun to make as they are to snack on.
Homemade Onion Dip
Upgrade your bag of chips with a little something homemade. This onion dip comes together so quickly you'll wonder why anyone ever makes onion dip from a packet.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Crust-free for the kids and full of flavor for the adults, these mini sandwiches are just the thing to hold you over for a few more hours in the sun before heading in for lunch.
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Grab the tortilla chips and get to dipping. The black beans and fresh corn kernels are the bright addition your bag of chip needs.
Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars
Satisfy a surf-side sweet tooth with a blackberry cobbler in bar form. Since they can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week, you can make them at home in advance of your trip.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
It's not a trip to the beach without some watermelon. While we're always up for a simple slice, this salad takes things up a notch.
Muddy Buddy Mix
Get your chocolate and peanut butter fix while the kids burry your feat in the sand with this simple, 10-minute snack mix.
Turkey and Pimiento Cheese Sandwich
Looking for something to hold you over through lunch? This layered sandwich is sure to do the trick. Cut it into fourths and share among the group for a snack-size portion that's still filling.
Ranch Snacker Crackers
These addictive seasoned oyster crackers delight every time. They're crisp and just salty and savory enough to keep you away from the true junk food.
Fruit Pizza
Beautiful layers of fruit give this glorified cookie cake a healthy disguise. Slice into bite-size pieces for a sweet, refreshing snack.
Apple Chips
This two-ingredient snack is just as simple and healthy as it sounds. Bake them in advance and you can enjoy your snack guilt-free. They maintain the fiber and nutrients of an apple with no added sugar.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Pack it in some Tupperware and bring down some forks. There's nothing more refreshing than a Fresh Fruit Salad.
Pickled Strawberries
Sweet-tart Pickled Strawberries are the beach snack that will set you apart from the pack. These berries have irresistible sweet and spicy kick that can be enjoyed on their own or in a salad.
Tuna Pasta Salad
Make this pasta salad as a side for your beach meals and bring it down to the shore for snacking. Don't forget the forks!
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Watermelon is already satisfying on a hot beach day, but when it's frozen and put on a stick it can taste even better. You can even infuse these pops with alcohol to make a boozy frozen treat.
Almond-Chicken Wrap
Slice this satisfying wrap into inch-wide servings to share a hearty snack with the whole group.