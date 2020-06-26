25 Beach Snacks to Stash in Your Cooler

The waves are splashing, the sun is shinning...you're even sitting in a beach chair with your own personal umbrella. You haven't a care in the world, until someone asks for a snack. If you're unprepared, the simple question is enough to throw you off your zen. Whether it's your spouse, the kids, or even cousin Jean, there's something about playing the sand that has beach goers hankering for a snack no matter how recent your last meal.

A bag of chips or two is a start, but the best beach days pair the everyday goods with a little something homemade–portable dips and treats that don't take a lot of time but are sure to satisfy even the most active sandcastle architect. Plus, expert beach goers know it doesn't hurt to pack a heftier option or two. Something almost lunch-worthy might keep you from trekking back to the house midday. To keep things easy, we've rounded up recipes that can be prepared in advance so you can pull them right out of the fridge or pantry and pop them straight into your cooler.

Don't head out to the shore empty handed. These easy beach snacks are worth putting on your packing list.