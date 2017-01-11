BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots Recipe

This delicious and easy recipe makes enough to have leftover chicken for another meal. The traditional bbq rub mix is stellar, and you might want to keep some on hand in an airtight container to sprinkle across other dishes, such as pulled pork or a salmon steak. Small red potatoes and baby carrots roast alongside the chicken, so cleanup is easy. Keep dinnertime rustic by taking the baking sheet from the oven to the table, and eating family style.

By Southern Living
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir together first 5 ingredients, 4 teaspoons of the salt, and 2 teaspoons of the pepper. Remove necks and giblets from chickens, and reserve for another use. Pat chickens dry.

  • Sprinkle 1 teaspoon brown sugar mixture inside cavity of each chicken. Rub 1 tablespoon olive oil into skin of each chicken. Sprinkle evenly with remaining brown sugar mixture; rub into skin. Tuck wing tips under.

  • Toss together potatoes, carrots, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread potato mixture in a single layer in a 17- x 12-inch rimmed baking sheet. Place chickens, breast side up, facing in opposite directions (for even browning), on top of potato mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thigh registers 165°F, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cover and let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Stir parsley into vegetables.

Leftovers

Toss together 2 heads chopped romaine lettuce; 1 cup thinly sliced cucumber; 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes; and 1 avocado, cut into wedges. Top with sliced leftover BBQ Rub Roasted Chicken. Serve with your favorite buttermilk dressing.

