BBQ Chicken Pizza
Say bye-bye to delivery.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you are cooking a lot at home, finding new things to prepare can often be a bit problematic. We think your family will love this game-winning combination of pizza and BBQ. This easy to assemble homemade pizza allows you to say bye-bye to delivery and turn your kitchen into a fun-filled pizzeria. Whether you serve it for a quick and easy supper or a hearty lunch, your entire family can get in on the action of shaping the dough, spreading the sauce, and topping the pizza with cheese, chicken, peppers, and onions. Pizza is one of those dishes that you can "make your own," so don't be afraid to add your favorite toppings, such as whole corn kernels, black beans, or sliced jalapenos. For best results, use a thicker BBQ sauce such as Sweet Baby Rays–it is less watery and won't run all over the pizza crust. Preheating the oven with the pizza stone in it is a real crust game changer. You can assemble your pizza on parchment, and easily lift it to the hot stone or sheet pan so the crust gets super crispy.