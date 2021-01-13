BBQ Chicken Pizza

Rating: Unrated

Say bye-bye to delivery.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you are cooking a lot at home, finding new things to prepare can often be a bit problematic. We think your family will love this game-winning combination of pizza and BBQ. This easy to assemble homemade pizza allows you to say bye-bye to delivery and turn your kitchen into a fun-filled pizzeria. Whether you serve it for a quick and easy supper or a hearty lunch, your entire family can get in on the action of shaping the dough, spreading the sauce, and topping the pizza with cheese, chicken, peppers, and onions. Pizza is one of those dishes that you can "make your own," so don't be afraid to add your favorite toppings, such as whole corn kernels, black beans, or sliced jalapenos. For best results, use a thicker BBQ sauce such as Sweet Baby Rays–it is less watery and won't run all over the pizza crust. Preheating the oven with the pizza stone in it is a real crust game changer.  You can assemble your pizza on parchment, and easily lift it to the hot stone or sheet pan so the crust gets super crispy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven on middle rack. Roll or stretch pizza dough into a 12-inch circle on a sheet of parchment paper on work surface. Spread barbecue sauce over dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle with half of the Gouda and half of the shredded mozzarella. Top with mozzarella pearls, chicken, banana peppers, red onion, and scallions. Sprinkle with remaining Gouda and shredded mozzarella.

    Advertisement

  • Once oven is preheated, carefully lift parchment paper, and place parchment and pizza onto preheated pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Let pizza stand 5 minutes; cut into slices, and garnish with torn cilantro leaves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/14/2021