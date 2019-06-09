BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon Recipe

Cedar planks infuse grilled salmon with even more smoky flavor. Even if you're new to plank grilling, this tangy fish dish is as easy as can be, yet still company-worthy. Most of the cook time is spent soaking the planks in water, the rest of the dish comes together in minutes.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 25 mins
active:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak 2 (11- x 5- x 1/4-inch) cedar grilling planks in water 1 hour. Drain; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together chili sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high; boil, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Pour half of the mixture into a small heat-proof bowl, and reserve for serving. Set aside remaining mixture in saucepan.

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Place grilling planks on unoiled grates; let stand until planks are charred on bottoms, about 3 minutes. Flip planks. Place 3 salmon fillets, skin side down, on each plank. Sprinkle salmon evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; brush with chili sauce mixture in saucepan. (Discard remaining mixture in saucepan.) Grill, covered, until desired degree of doneness, about 20 minutes for medium-rare. Serve with reserved chili sauce mixture in bowl.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022