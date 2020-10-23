If you are looking for something unexpected to serve your family, this Battenberg cake is just the thing. This recipe may challenge your baking, cake trimming, and assembly skills, but it is well worth the effort; we guarantee you will add this cake recipe to your go-to list of other show-stopping desserts. If you enjoy baking regional favorite cakes such as the New Orleans Doberge cake, you need to try a Battenberg. A British classic cake, this cake is also called church window cake, checkerboard cake, and domino cake. A Battenburg is a light sponge cake held together with jam and covered in marzipan. When cut, you will see a two-by-two, bi-colored check pattern. Even though your cake has two layers with different flavors, such as in this Pumpkin-Spice Battenberg, with the help of a sturdy piece of folded aluminum foil you only need one 9-inch square pan. Raspberry jam not only adds a great floral/tart flavor to the cake but acts as a glue to hold the cake layers together. When wrapping the cake in marzipan, use a bit of water to help seal the seam and correct any cracking that happened along the edges.