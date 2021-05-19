Basil-Lemon Bars
Grandma might step aside when you bring these bars to the next family gathering.
Recipe Summary
These are not your Grandma's lemon bars. While we love the classic, homemade lemon bars that we grew up eating, these Basil-Lemon Bars bring a sophisticated twist to the timeless dessert.
If you've ever had an herb-infused lemonade, you know how wonderful the combination of tart lemon with bright herbs can be. Basil and lemon? A clever, creative, and complementary duo. This herb-and-citrus combo is hard to beat in savory or sweet dishes, but these lively lemon bars might just be our new favorites. Basil infused into the crust of these lemon bars brings a note of freshness to the buttery pastry, complementing the smooth, tart flavor of the lemon curd. While this recipe works wonderfully with regular basil, it's even better with lemon basil, which is easy to grow and available at many nurseries and greenhouses. Not a fan of basil? These bars would also be great with mint.
These Basil-Lemon bars look particularly beautiful when garnished with a dehydrated lemon slice and a sprig of basil. Cut into squares and serve on a pretty platter, just like Grandma would.