You'll be making food from scratch much more often after trying this Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce. It comes together in just 15 minutes of hands-on time with only 5 ingredients. Flavorful fixings like onion, garlic, and basil make this sauce something to behold. Upgrade any pizza, pasta, or lasagna with the addition of this homemade staple. And it's easier than you would think. Simply throw all of the ingredients in pot let them come to a low boil. After cooking for about 45 minutes and stirring often, the sauce will thicken and be ready to enjoy. Of course, you can add salt, pepper, and other seasonings based on your personal preference. There is no wrong way to do it. Give this tomato sauce recipe a try and we have a feeling you'll never go back to the store-bought version. Learn why butter and tomatoes are the best of friends after one bite of this delightful food.