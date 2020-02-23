Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce

You'll be making food from scratch much more often after trying this Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce. It comes together in just 15 minutes of hands-on time with only 5 ingredients. Flavorful fixings like onion, garlic, and basil make this sauce something to behold. Upgrade any pizza, pasta, or lasagna with the addition of this homemade staple. And it's easier than you would think. Simply throw all of the ingredients in pot let them come to a low boil. After cooking for about 45 minutes and stirring often, the sauce will thicken and be ready to enjoy. Of course, you can add salt, pepper, and other seasonings based on your personal preference. There is no wrong way to do it. Give this tomato sauce recipe a try and we have a feeling you'll never go back to the store-bought version. Learn why butter and tomatoes are the best of friends after one bite of this delightful food.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are softened but not browning. Add tomatoes and stir to blend. Once mixture comes to a low boil, turn heat to medium low and cook 45 minutes, stirring often, until tomatoes are breaking down and sauce is thickening.

    Advertisement

  • Use a potato masher to lightly crush any whole pieces of tomato but leave some texture in the sauce. Add butter cubes to sauce, stirring constantly until all the butter melts. Season the sauce with kosher salt to taste and stir basil in when ready to serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022