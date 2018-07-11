Barbecue Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
You've never tried spaghetti and meatballs like this before. Everyone's favorite barbecue master, Ray Lampe – also known as Dr. BBQ – has put his spin on the classic dinner dish in a Southern way you've gotta try. Instead of regular marinara sauce and meatballs, Dr. BBQ incorporated barbecue rub into both components of the dish, and barbecue sauce into his tomato base. The end result is a tangy, smoky sauce with thick, juicy meatballs (and, a healthy topping of Cheddar cheese) over hearty noodles. Although you wouldn't traditionally turn to your grill for meatballs, Dr. BBQ recommends it; however, your oven will work in a pinch. Try out this dinner recipe on a weekday for rave reviews all around the table – we're sure of it.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Source
Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ