BBQ Egg Rolls
Egg rolls never disappoint, but that's especially true when they're packed with BBQ.
Everything we love about Southern BBQ packed into one crunchy roll, these Southern-inspired BBQ Egg Rolls are stuffed with smothered pulled pork and coleslaw. We love how the egg rolls get extra crispy and offer variety in texture against the pulled pork and coleslaw. We used an Alabama White BBQ Sauce for our coleslaw mix to really liven it up.
When you are ready to assemble the egg rolls, there's one tip to keep in mind that will make for a smoother process. When filling each egg roll wrapper, be sure to fill it with enough pulled pork and coleslaw to create a shape for the egg roll. But, we careful not to overfill. The tighter you can wrap the egg roll wrapper the better. A tight seal will ensure it stays in place while cooking. When you wrap each egg roll, take a few drops of water and spread it on the edges to act as a seal. Put a batch of these Southern egg rolls together for an easy appetizer platter; just serve with extra white sauce for dipping.