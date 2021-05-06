BBQ Egg Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Egg rolls never disappoint, but that's especially true when they're packed with BBQ.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Everything we love about Southern BBQ packed into one crunchy roll, these Southern-inspired BBQ Egg Rolls are stuffed with smothered pulled pork and coleslaw. We love how the egg rolls get extra crispy and offer variety in texture against the pulled pork and coleslaw. We used an Alabama White BBQ Sauce for our coleslaw mix to really liven it up.

When you are ready to assemble the egg rolls, there's one tip to keep in mind that will make for a smoother process. When filling each egg roll wrapper, be sure to fill it with enough pulled pork and coleslaw to create a shape for the egg roll. But, we careful not to overfill. The tighter you can wrap the egg roll wrapper the better. A tight seal will ensure it stays in place while cooking. When you wrap each egg roll, take a few drops of water and spread it on the edges to act as a seal. Put a batch of these Southern egg rolls together for an easy appetizer platter; just serve with extra white sauce for dipping.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sauce, black pepper, and sugar in a small bowl. In a large bowl, toss together coleslaw, sauce, and pickles until evenly combined. Using one wrapper at a time, place wrapper in diamond shape on flat surface. Drop 2 tablespoons pork, then 2 tablespoons slaw horizontally onto center of wrapper.

    Advertisement

  • Roll bottom edge of wrapper up and over the filling, pulling slightly to ensure an even roll. Bring side edges together into the center of the filling, then roll up. Place flap side down onto a baking sheet. Heat oil on medium heat in large, shallow-bottomed saucepan. Using tongs, fry egg rolls in oil, cooking for a few minutes apiece (or until golden brown). Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate to cool. Serve with BBQ sauce for dipping.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/07/2021