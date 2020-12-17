Barbara Bush's Chocolate Pecan Pie
Jazz up your holiday baking with Barbara Bush's Chocolate Pecan Pie recipe.
Recipe Summary
Skeptical about the addition of chocolate to a pecan pie? Let former first lady Barbara Bush show you the light.
When Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy honorary chair Doro Bush Koch shared her mama’s recipe for chocolate pecan pie with the non-profit organization, she revealed that the matriarch "wasn't so sure about the idea of adding chocolate to a pecan pie... until she tasted this one."
Talk about a ringing endorsement! If it’s good enough for the creator of our favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, it’s good enough for us.
“Mrs. Bush loved holiday treats,” the foundation wrote alongside the recipe on Instagram. “If you need a little baking inspiration this holiday season, try this Bush family favorite recipe.”
Bush's recipe for chocolate chip pecan pie is simple and timeless. While similar recipes call for bourbon, this one doesn't require a well-stocked liquor cabinet. The result is ooey, gooey, and totally delicious.