Barbara Bush's Chocolate Pecan Pie

Jazz up your holiday baking with Barbara Bush's Chocolate Pecan Pie recipe.

By Meghan Overdeep

Credit: bhofack2/Getty Images

Skeptical about the addition of chocolate to a pecan pie? Let former first lady Barbara Bush show you the light.

When Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy honorary chair Doro Bush Koch shared her mama’s recipe for chocolate pecan pie with the non-profit organization, she revealed that the matriarch "wasn't so sure about the idea of adding chocolate to a pecan pie... until she tasted this one."

Talk about a ringing endorsement! If it’s good enough for the creator of our favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, it’s good enough for us.

“Mrs. Bush loved holiday treats,” the foundation wrote alongside the recipe on Instagram. “If you need a little baking inspiration this holiday season, try this Bush family favorite recipe.”

Bush's recipe for chocolate chip pecan pie is simple and timeless. While similar recipes call for bourbon, this one doesn't require a well-stocked liquor cabinet. The result is ooey, gooey, and totally delicious.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • In a bowl, use a fork to stir together flour and salt. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender until mixture resembles very coarse cornmeal.

  • With a fork, stir in the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a flat disk, wrap in wax paper, and chill for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 375.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry out into a 13-inch circle, about 1/8 inch thick. Roll crust onto rolling pin and unroll it over a 9-inch pie plate. (If you prefer, fold crust in half, lift, and place in a pie plate.) Fit pastry loosely into pie plate. Pinch a high decorative edge. Set aside.

For Filling

  • In a bowl set over simmering water, melt chocolate and butter. Remove from heat and at eggs, sugar, and corn syrup; beat well. Mix in pecans. Pour into pastry-lined pie plate. Bake for 45 minutes, or until filling is set and pastry is browned. Serve warm.

