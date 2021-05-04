These fun, easy-to-make popsicles are very kid-friendly and perfect for summer. Banana splits are one of the most classic ice cream dishes, and we love this summer recipe that pays homage to the traditional dish. If you've ever found it hard to choose between a popsicle or an ice cream sundae on a hot summer's day, we're here to put your problem to rest. This creative combination gives you the best of both worlds. We rely on store-bought banana pudding mix and chopped banana to make the base for the popsicle. You'll want to freeze the creamy banana mixture thoroughly to get the whole effect of a true popsicle. Once the banana popsicles are frozen, we removed them from the freezer and proceeded to dip them in chocolate sauce. We then dipped the chocolate-covered banana popsicle in rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. The toppings really pull this icy treat together to make it taste just like a traditional banana split. Kids will have a blast eating these decked out popsicles loaded with all their favorite sundae toppings. Minor substitutions can be made to this recipe, like swapping out the type of sprinkles or adding chopped nuts instead, to make sure your crowd is really getting a dessert they love. If your little ones aren't fond of banana, easily adapt the recipe by switching out the pudding flavor. These frozen summer treats melt fast, so make sure you're ready to dive in once you've assembled them. They can easily be made in advance and kept frozen until you're ready to serve. They'll keep you cool all summer long.