No-Bake Banana Split Pie
Serve a slice of ice cream parlor nostalgia this summer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
With all the flavors you'd find in everyone's favorite banana split, this summer pie is bound to bring out a smile. It's short prep time of just 15 minutes means the most difficult part about making this pie just might be not diving into the creamy deliciousness before it has properly chilled. Use your food processor to make the chocolate wafer crumb crust. While it freezes prepare the filling. Everyone has their favorite add-ons and stir-ins when it comes to a creating a banana split, so don't be afraid to use your imagination. Add different fresh fruit, such as blueberries or blackberries, and swap out salted peanuts for the pecans. As much as we love desserts, the hot Southern summers can cause even the most avid baker to step away from the oven. Serve a cool no-bake dessert, instead, and feel the heat just melt away.