No-Bake Banana Split Pie

Rating: Unrated

Serve a slice of ice cream parlor nostalgia this summer.

Gallery

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

With all the flavors you'd find in everyone's favorite banana split, this summer pie is bound to bring out a smile. It's short prep time of just 15 minutes means the most difficult part about making this pie just might be not diving into the creamy deliciousness before it has properly chilled. Use your food processor to make the chocolate wafer crumb crust. While it freezes prepare the filling. Everyone has their favorite add-ons and stir-ins when it comes to a creating a banana split, so don't be afraid to use your imagination. Add different fresh fruit, such as blueberries or blackberries, and swap out salted peanuts for the pecans. As much as we love desserts, the hot Southern summers can cause even the most avid baker to step away from the oven. Serve a cool no-bake dessert, instead, and feel the heat just melt away.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process chocolate wafers in food processor until finely ground, about 30 seconds. (You will have 1 1/2 cups crumbs.) Place crumbs in a medium bowl, and add melted butter, stirring until combined. Press into bottom and up sides of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch pie plate. Freeze, uncovered, until set, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Beat milk and both packages of pudding mix in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until thickened, about 2 minutes. (This mixture will be very thick.) Spread 1 cup pudding in an even layer in bottom of prepared crust. Place sliced strawberries in an even layer over pudding, and top with an even layer of banana slices. Freeze, uncovered, while preparing whipped cream.

  • Beat cream in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add sugar, and continue beating on medium speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 more minutes. Fold half of whipped cream into remaining 1 cup pudding mix until just combined. Spread whipped cream-pudding mixture in an even layer over fruit. Cover and refrigerate remaining whipped cream until ready to serve. Refrigerate pie, uncovered, until set, at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours. Top with remaining whipped cream; drizzle with chocolate sauce, and sprinkle with pecans. Garnish with sliced strawberries, cherries, and sprinkles. Slice and serve. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/01/2021