Banana Pudding Poke Cake Recipe

This Banana Pudding Poke Cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd. The banana cake is made with oil instead of butter, which keeps it soft and moist, even when it's cut ice-cold from the refrigerator. If you're a fan of classic banana pudding, you are sure to love this twist on the traditional recipe. The poke cake is just as gorgeous as it is tasty. Topped with banana pudding, this moist dessert is sure to keep you coming back for more. With fresh flavors like cinnamon and vanilla bean, it's perfect for a special occasion like a holiday party or a birthday celebration. Don't let the recipe time scare you away; we assure you the end result is more than worth the extra effort. Of course, if you're pressed for time, you can substitute homemade banana pudding for the instant version. Give the Banana Pudding Poke cake a try, and let us know what you think!