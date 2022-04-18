Banana Pudding Pie
Serve up banana pudding in pie form to impress at the cookout.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before.
With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)
When making the vanilla pudding filling, tempering the egg yolk mixture with the hot milk mixture helps to prevent the eggs from scrambling and ruining the texture of the pie. The filling sets in the fridge so that it slices nicely.
The ripe bananas on top add pops of freshness and look pretty too. Wait to slice the bananas you are using for the top until just before serving so they don't turn brown. Serve with a glass of milk, bourbon, or chilled banana liqueur for sipping.