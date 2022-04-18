Banana Pudding Pie

Serve up banana pudding in pie form to impress at the cookout.

By John Somerall

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

bake:
10 mins
stand:
15 mins
cool:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
active:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before.

With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)

When making the vanilla pudding filling, tempering the egg yolk mixture with the hot milk mixture helps to prevent the eggs from scrambling and ruining the texture of the pie. The filling sets in the fridge so that it slices nicely.

The ripe bananas on top add pops of freshness and look pretty too. Wait to slice the bananas you are using for the top until just before serving so they don't turn brown. Serve with a glass of milk, bourbon, or chilled banana liqueur for sipping.

Ingredients

Brown Butter-Vanilla Wafer Crust
Filling and Toppings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Melt unsalted butter in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, whisking constantly, until butter reaches a deep golden brown and smells nutty, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir together brown butter, finely ground vanilla wafer crumbs, granulated sugar, kosher salt, and ground nutmeg in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly grease a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate with butter, and press crust mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pie plate. Bake until golden brown and firm, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool on a wire rack while preparing filling.

  • Whisk together milk, cream, sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium, whisking often, until steaming, about 5 minutes (do not let milk mixture boil). Remove from heat. Whisk together egg yolks and cornstarch in a medium heatproof bowl until smooth. Using a ladle, slowly drizzle ½ cup steaming milk mixture into egg mixture, whisking constantly until combined. Slowly drizzle egg mixture into remaining warmed milk mixture in saucepan, stirring constantly until combined. Cook milk mixture over medium, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and begins to simmer (about 200°F), about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat; whisk in butter and vanilla. Transfer pudding to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap, pressing plastic wrap directly on pudding surface to prevent a skin from forming. Let pudding stand 15 minutes.

  • Cut 3 of the bananas into ½-inch-thick slices; arrange slices in bottom of cooled crust. Top with pudding; spread into an even layer using a small offset spatula. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing plastic wrap directly on pudding surface to prevent a skin from forming, and chill until set, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours. 

  • Just before serving, remove pie from refrigerator. Cut remaining banana into ½-inch-thick slices. Pipe Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream on pie. Arrange banana slices as desired, sprinkle pie with crushed vanilla wafers, and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/20/2022