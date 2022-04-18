Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
An easy way to enjoy banana pudding.
If you thought there was no way to improve upon the classic dessert that is Banana Pudding, get ready to change your mind. Our Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars are the dessert mash-up you never knew you needed.
These Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars have all of the warm, custardy flavors of an old-fashioned banana pudding, but they're much easier to make and take to a gathering. From the silky cheesecake filling to the brown butter-vanilla wafer crust, these bars have layers of flavor in every bite. The light and fluffy vanilla bean whipped cream provides a nice contrast to the rich and creamy cheesecake filling. It's important to give the cheesecake filling enough time to chill so that the mixture sets properly and slices cleanly. When making the cheesecake batter, don't overbeat it when adding the eggs. This can cause the filling to puff up, fall, and crack as it bakes in the oven.
These Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars have a secret ingredient. A splash of banana liqueur (such as 99 Bananas) adds a tropical, fruity note, but you can omit it if you prefer, or use an equal amount of rum. The bits of fresh banana in each bar come through well, but the liqueur gives it a more intense and memorable flavor.